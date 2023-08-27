IN PHOTOS: Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2023, the festival of festivals in Carcar City

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FESTIVAL. A festival queen dances under the heat of the sun during the street dance parade in Carcar City. Photo by Jacqueline Hernandez

This is the first time that the annual celebration is held outside of Cebu City

CEBU, Philippines – Festival queens adorned in jewels joined by waves of youthful dancers and gigantic floats marched the streets of Carcar City for the annual Pasigarbo sa Sugbo held at the Carcar City Sports Complex on Sunday, August 27.

Some 53 contingents from the province’s cities and municipalities joined this year’s ritual dance showdown and street dancing competition.

FESTIVAL. Dancers participate in the street dancing competition during the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2023 at the Carcar City Sports Complex in Cebu on Sunday, August 27.

The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo (Pride of Cebu) is a Sinulog-like festival that celebrates the founding anniversary of Cebu province. The festival features a dance and cultural presentation from the province’s 50 cities and municipalities.

This is the grand festival’s tenth year, it’s Carcar City’s first time to host the highly-anticipated event.

CELEBRATION. Festivities during the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2023. Photo by Jacqueline Hernandez.

In 2022, the celebration’s ritual showdown was held at the Cebu City Sports Complex which is currently under renovation in preparation for the hosting of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 there.

Carcar City’s contingent bagged the top prize for their performance and colorful costumes depicting the Kabkaban Festival.

Jerry Cuizon, a resident of Carcar City, shares what makes him a proud Carcaranon and his experience with Pasigarbo sa Sagbo being held in his city for the first time. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/2cuJgMtos0 — John Sitchon (@TheJohnSitchon) August 27, 2023

The festival also features a beauty pageant, where 43 queens will strut it out for the crown and the title of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen 2023.

Last August 20, the queens flaunted their colorful festival attire that represented the culture and history of the festivals in Cebu.

This year, the audience can vote online for their favorite festival queen. The queen with the most votes will be crowned as the “Darling of the Crowd”. The audience can also vote online for their favorite contingent for the grand ritual showdown, and will be counted as 15% of the total scoring of the competition.

Check out the official Facebook page of the competition here for instructions on how to vote.

You can watch the full livestream of the dance competition here on Sugbo News, the provincial government’s media arm and official Facebook page. –Rappler.com