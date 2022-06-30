IN PHOTOS: President Marcos meets foreign envoys in Vin d’honneur

During the traditional Vin d'honneur with diplomats, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. briefly talks about unity, climate change, and the pandemic

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with foreign envoys on Thursday, June 30, during the traditional Vin d’honneur.

The term comes from the French practice, which means “wine of honor,” and traditionally takes place at the end of inaugurations, speeches, and ceremonies that marks the social life of the French provinces.

HANDSHAKE. Marcos greets Doug Emhoff, second gentleman of the United States. RTVM screenshot

In the Philippines, it is primarily considered as a diplomatic event.

MEETING. Marcos shakes the hand of Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan’s minister of foreign affairs. RTVM screenshot

Marcos and Archbishop Charles Brown, papal nuncio and dean of the Diplomatic Corps, shared a toast alongside other envoys.

PAPAL NUNCIO. Archbishop Charles Brown. RTVM screenshot

“Your call for unity has resonated deeply and widely with the Filipino people,” said Brown.

Marcos delivered a brief speech during the toast, emphasizing his key message of unity and urging world leaders to resolve problems brought about by climate change and the pandemic.

“The transformation of the world economy and recovery from the pandemic will be dependent on our partners and our allies,” Marcos said.

TOAST. The first family and Vice President Sara Duterte share a toast. RTVM screenshot

Marcos took his oath as the 17th Philippine president at noon on Thursday. – Rappler.com