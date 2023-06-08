LOOK: 100 days after oil spill, gov’t urged to declare VIP as protected area

'This was not the first oil spill in the VIP, and it is unlikely to be the last as long as toxic and dangerous cargo is ferried in these waters.' says Protect VIP (Verde Island Passage) co-convenor Gerry Arances

MANILA, Philippines – Protect VIP, a network of environmental advocates, went to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) headquarters on Thursday, June 8, to call for the declaration of the Verde Island Passage (VIP) as a protected area.

PROTEST. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler

The group held the protest on Thursday – also World Oceans Day – seeking the declaration of the VIP as a maritime protected area under the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas Act or ENIPAS.

Members of the Protect VIP network brought large cardboard numbers that read “100” – the number of days since MT Princess Empress sank and caused an oil spill off the coast of Oriental Mindoro. The oil spill from the sunken ship reached the VIP, regarded by experts as “the center of the center of marine shore fish biodiversity.”

“This was not the first oil spill in the VIP, and it is unlikely to be the last as long as toxic and dangerous cargo is ferried in these waters.” Protect VIP co-convenor Gerry Arances said.

TOGETHER. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler

The group also tied black ribbons at the gate of the DENR compound to signify their “solidarity with communities and lament for biodiversity.”

IN SOLIDARITY. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler

“Millions of Filipinos depend on the maintenance of VIP as a pristine maritime ecosystem for their livelihood,” said Father Edwin Gariguez, lead convenor of Protect VIP and Social Action Center director of the Apostolic Vicariate of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro.

JUSTICE. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler

Protect VIP also urged the DENR to approve designated parts of the VIP as non-attainment areas to stop new polluting activities from being conducted in the area.

“Secretary [Toni Yulo-Loyzaga] has already declared before that she favors the declaration of VIP as a protected area. We are here hoping that she will put her words into action,” said Gariguez.

On Tuesday, June 6, the National Bureau of Investigation’s Environmental Crime Division and Pola, Oriental Mindoro Mayor Jennifer Cruz filed a criminal complaint against RDC Reield Marine Services, the owner of the sunken oil tanker MT Princess Empress for falsification of documents and perjury. – Rappler.com

