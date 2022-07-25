IN PHOTOS: Groups hold protest ahead of Marcos’ first SONA

Protesters chant, 'Marcos, Duterte, walang pinag-iba'
MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first State of the Nation Address (SONA) was met with protests, with groups demanding the leader to immediately act on soaring prices, human rights, and other national issues.
Protesters marched along Commonwealth in Quezon City and called for better working conditions, press freedom, and concrete economic recovery plan, among others. They were given permit to protest until 12 pm only.
Protesters gathered at Tandang Sora in Quezon City for a short program. They chanted, “Marcos, Duterte, walang pinag-iba (are one and the same).”
Meanwhile, Marcos’ supporters marched along IBP road ahead of Marcos’ first SONA.
His supporters also called for lower gas and rice prices.