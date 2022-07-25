IN PHOTOS: Groups hold protest ahead of Marcos’ first SONA

FIRST SONA. Progressive groups carry the effigy of President Marcos as they march along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City to protest ahead of Marcos' first State of the Nation Address.

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first State of the Nation Address (SONA) was met with protests, with groups demanding the leader to immediately act on soaring prices, human rights, and other national issues.

MARCHING CROWD. Progressive groups march along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City to protest during the first State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 25, 2022. BAYAN

Protesters marched along Commonwealth in Quezon City and called for better working conditions, press freedom, and concrete economic recovery plan, among others. They were given permit to protest until 12 pm only.

PROTEST. Activists destroy an effigy depicting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a protest ahead of Marcos’ first State of the Nation Address in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on July 25, 2022. Lisa Marie David/Reuters

CLENCHED FISTS. Student protesters raise their hands as they march to protest on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s first State of the Nation Address. Lisa Marie David/Reuters

CEBU Protest. Members of progressive groups march to protest during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. 1st State of the Nation Address along Osmeña Boulevard. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

DEFEND PRESS FREEDOM. Progressive groups march along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City to protest ahead of the first State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 25, 2022. Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Protesters gathered at Tandang Sora in Quezon City for a short program. They chanted, “Marcos, Duterte, walang pinag-iba (are one and the same).”

PROTEST ART. Progressive groups march along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City to protest ahead of the first State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 25, 2022. BAYAN

JUSTICE. A protester calls for justice to victims of Martial Law during a rally in Cebu City against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s 1st State of the Nation Address. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

DRENCHED. Activists cover their heads during a rainfall as they protest before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. 1st State of the Nation Address. Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

Meanwhile, Marcos’ supporters marched along IBP road ahead of Marcos’ first SONA.

His supporters also called for lower gas and rice prices.

Marcos supporters here have one message to the President: “Ibaba ang presyo ng gasolina at mga presyo ng bilihin.” @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/5xX0bze74J — Bonz Magsambol (@bnzmagsambol) July 25, 2022

– Rappler.com