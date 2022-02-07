IN PHOTOS: Start of COVID-19 vaccination of kids aged 5-11 in the Philippines

The San Juan City LGU provided entertainment for kids prior to their vaccination against COVID-19 during the start of the pediatric vaccination for children aged 5 to 11-years old at the FilOil Arena on February 7, 2022. Angie de Silva/Rappler

To make children feel at ease and comfortable during vaccination, San Juan City government decorates Fil-Oil Arena as if there's a birthday party

MANILA, Philippines – Nearly a year after the Philippines rolled out its COVID-19 vaccination drive, the government on Monday, February 7, began vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 in select areas in the country.

Pfizer vaccine is being used for the jabs as this is the only shot that has received emergency use approval for kids aged 5 to 11 years from the Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration. The Pfizer vaccine for them has a lower dosage and lower concentration than those given to youths aged 12 to 17.

The country began vaccinating 12- to 17-year-olds in October 2021.

In Metro Manila, there were at least six sites that started their vaccination on Monday. These were the Philippine Heart Center, the Philippine Children’s Medical Center, National Children’s Hospital, Manila Zoo, SM North Edsa (Skydome), and the Fil Oil Gym in San Juan City.

In Cavite, the vaccination drive was also launched at the Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor.

The government is aiming to vaccinate some 15.5 million children aged 5 to 11 in the country.

To make children at ease and comfortable during vaccination, San Juan City government decorated Fil-Oil Arena as if there was a birthday party.

“As a pediatrician, I know for a fact na kapag nag vaccinate ng bata mahirap lalo na at makakita pa lang ng karayom so what we decided is maging festive. Tapos parang children’s party to divert their attention,” San Juan City health officer Mitzi Tanchoco told Rappler.

(As a pediatrician, I know for a fact that it’s difficult to vaccinate children, especially when they see the needle, so what we decided was to make it festive. We made it like a a children’s party to divert their attention.)

Rappler is here at Fil-Oil Arena in San Juan City for the launch of COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/isgDCRsKPs — Bonz Magsambol (@bnzmagsambol) February 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Paula Algoso, a mother, said that she immediately signed up her three children for the vaccination when the government announced its planned activity in December 2021.

“‘Yung takot namin mag asawa, definitely mababawasan or mawawala na kasi they’re vaccinated. And when it comes, dumating yung time when there will be face to face classes, they are ready. Hindi na kami kakabahan kasi they’re protected,” she said.

(Definitely, our fears will be lessened or disappear since they are already vaccinated. We will not be worried anymore because they are protected.)

The Philippines joins a number of countries, including the United States and Singapore, that have already started vaccinating kids aged 5 to 11.

Here are some scenes from the first day of vaccination of kids in select areas in the country.

IRON MAN. The local government of San Juan City provides entertainment for kids prior to their vaccination against COVID-19 on Monday, February 7. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler

WAITING. While waiting to get vaccinated, kids are given coloring sheets. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler

MAGIC! Rico The Magician performs some tricks during the COVID-19 vaccination of kids aged 5 to 11 at the Fil-Oil Arena on Monday, February 7. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler

SUPERHEROES. To make kids at ease and comfortable during vaccination, San Juan City government provides superhero mascots for the children. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler

VACCINATION. A cosplayer entertains kids as they wait to get vaccinated against COVID-19 inside a children’s party inspired vaccination site in Taguig City during the rollout of the pediatric vaccination for 5 to 11-years old on February 7.

COVID-19 SHOTS. Children aged 5 to 11-years old receive Pfizer jabs during the start of the COVID-19 pediatric vaccination at the Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor, Cavite on February 7. Photo by Dennis Abrina/Rappler

– Rappler.com