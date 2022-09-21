LOOK: Several student groups wear black to remember 50th Martial Law anniversary

As the nation marks the 50th Martial Law anniversary, various student bodies urge their fellow youth to wear black shirts to recall that dark period in Philippine history

MANILA, Philippines – “On Wednesday, we wear black.”

Picking up from the popular trend of wearing pink on Wednesdays, student councils across the country urged their constituents to wear black on campus on September 21 to mark the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Martial Law, one of the darkest chapter of Philippine history.

With the easing of pandemic restrictions, students were seen wearing black on campus while doing their in-person classes and activities.

Adamson University

Students from Adamson University in Manila honored the victims of Martial Law by wearing black for their school day. According to students, their participation was “a sign of respect to all Martial Law victims, martyrs, and survivors who fought against the Marcos dictatorship.”

De La Salle University – University Student Government

BLACK SHIRT ASSEMBLY. Lasallians in black from DLSU-Manila gathers in their school area. Photo by Archers Network

Heeding the call of De La Salle University’s (DLSU) University Student Government, Lasallians of the Manila campus were seen flaunting their black outfits to display their strong sense of justice.

Far Eastern University’s Central Student Organization

Students from Far Eastern University took the “We Wear Black” initiative to the next level, as progressive groups such as Anakbayan-Morayta and Kabataan Partylist-FEU organized a silent protest against tyranny and dictatorship.

TAMARAWS ARE BLACK. Youth groups come together for a silent protest to commemorate 50 years since the imposition of Martial Law. Photo by Anakbayan–Morayta

Holy Angel University Student Council

In addition to the black outfit, students from Holy Angel University tied black ribbons on the wrists of students in the Pampanga campus who joined their protest.

University of St. La Salle – Bacolod City

Students from the University of St. La Salle in Bacolod City also wore black “in solidarity with the oppressed and a protest to a nightmare we never want to relive again.”

– Rappler.com

Eduardo G. Fajermo Jr. is a Rappler volunteer. He is a fourth-year political science major at the University of Santo Tomas.

Valerie V. Ferido is a Rappler volunteer for MovePH. She is a freshman at Far Eastern University, majoring in Psychology.