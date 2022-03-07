2 hurt as light plane crashes in Mati City

Cessna plane crashes in a small village while on a training flight back to Davao City

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Two people were hurt when a Cessna 150 plane crashed in a small village in Mati City, Davao Oriental on Monday, March 7.

Ben Tesiorna, Mati City information officer, said the plane, which was on a training flight from Davao City, was found in Otso, Bitan-agan, Barangay Dahican shortly before 8 am.

A mango tree cushioned the impact of the crash. Much of the aircraft was found hanging on the tree, according to Tesiorna.

Rescuers did not find anyone at the crash site, but Tesiorna said the plane’s pilot and a student were subsequently found confined in a hospital for injuries in the afternoon. Their names have not been released as of this posting.

The ill-fated plane, bearing body number RPC9005, belonged to Mactan Aviation. It was on a training flight and was returning to Davao City when it crashed, said Tesiorna.

He said investigators were still trying to find out the reason for the crash. – Rappler.com