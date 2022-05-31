PLDT Enterprise activates BEYOND FIBER connectivity to Odiongan, Romblon

IN PHOTO (L-R): Orven Oyonque, Junior Manager of PLDT Regional Customer Development Luzon; Rene Anthony Santiago, AVP and Center Head of PLDT Regional Customer Development, Trina Firmalo-Fabic, Odiongan, Romblon Municipal Mayor; Euan Rex D. Toralballa, PLDT Enterprise Head of SMBiz Regional Luzon; and Nerwin Tan, CEO of K&WIN Telco.

PLDT Enterprise partners with the municipal government of Odiongan, Romblon to provide free BEYOND FIBER connectivity to support the daily online activities of its employees and constituents

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by PLDT Enterprise and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

PLDT Enterprise, the B2B arm of the country’s largest fully integrated telecommunications provider PLDT, has extended its BEYOND FIBER solution to Odiongan, Romblon municipal government in its bid to aid its delivery of online public services.

Vic Tria, PLDT Enterprise First Vice President and Enterprise Revenue Group Head, said that the group will provide three-month free BEYOND FIBER connectivity to Odiongan Municipal Hall which will enable its employees to complete their online undertakings efficiently.

“A robust internet connection is essential to our government offices to facilitate the swift transmission of data and also the delivery of our government services. Our BEYOND FIBER solution is the perfect technology we offer to Odiongan, Romblon municipal government as it is designed to provide fast and superior reliability for their operations,” said Tria.

Likewise, PLDT Enterprise Vice President for Small and MicroBiz Chito Franco said that the initiative will also benefit the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) within the vicinity.

“Aside from the online processes of our government employees, this free connectivity will also support the online operations of the businesses around the area. We are delighted to provide this service as this will enable them to be always connected and be more efficient to grow their businesses,” Franco shared.

Meanwhile, Euan Rex D. Toralballa, PLDT Enterprise Head of SMBiz Regional Luzon, also noted that the company has been committed to providing technological solutions, such as BEYOND FIBER, to enable local and municipal government units to bolster their online capabilities.

“It is one of our imperatives in PLDT Enterprise to empower municipalities as they embrace digital transformation to power their online processes. PLDT Enterprise is committed to assisting them through their journey in empowering a digitally-enabled environment to improve their delivery of public services to their constituents,” said Toralballa.

Recently, the group also rolled out a fiber optic facility in the municipality which covers nine barangays as of now.

BEYOND FIBER is an all-in-one digital solution anchored on business-grade fiber that supports the digital operations of offices, businesses, and remote work employees. It features the 90-90 Advantage, where users can get a boosted minimum speed of 90 percent of their subscribed speed at 90 percent reliability, providing uninterrupted online transactions to organizations while eliminating the fear of internet slowdown during peak working hours.

This means users can get a minimum of 90 Mbps at 90 percent reliability for their 100 Mbps subscription.

For more information, visit pldtenterprise.com. – Rappler.com