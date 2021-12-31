PNP chief orders police to file charges vs quarantine violator

PNP CHIEF. Philippine National Police chief General Dionardo Carlos attends a hearing on Senate Bill No. 1531, regarding indiscriminate firing of guns, on November 24, 2021.

Police are instructed to investigate the quarantine breach involving a woman in Makati City, and to monitor quarantine facilities to prevent a repeat of the incident

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine National Police chief General Dionardo Carlos said on Friday, December 31, that he has instructed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to file appropriate charges against the woman accused of having violated quarantine protocols in Makati City.

Carlos said he released the order on Thursday, December 30, based on the instructions of Interior Secretary Eduardo Año and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on the same day.

The PNP chief ordered the CIDG, Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management, National Capital Region Police Office, and PNP Health Service to “investigate the case and file appropriate criminal charges [against] anyone” found violating the law.

This includes the hotel management allegedly paid by the woman, and Bureau of Quarantine personnel supposedly involved.

The woman allegedly availed of “absentee” quarantine by paying the facility to avoid isolation. She later tested positive for COVID-19 and so did several of her companions at a party.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) said the woman admitted to skipping quarantine.

The DOT also identified the hotel as Berjaya Makati Hotel in Makati City. The department is conducting a separate probe into Berjaya’s liability in the incident.

The PNP was also ordered to take extra measures to prevent similar incidents.

Police “will do the rounds, inspection, and accounting of persons under quarantine in the designated hotels-quarantine facilities,” according to Carlos.

Año warned that “violators shall be criminally charged immediately.” – Rappler.com