PNP chief Carlos positive for COVID-19, suspected Omicron

Carlos is the latest government official to test positive amid a new rise of COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Dionardo Carlos said on Tuesday, January 4, that he tested positive for COVID-19. He is suspected of having the Omicron variant.

Carlos said he, his duty driver, and an aide tested positive in an RT-PCR test on January 2. Carlos said a personnel in his residence in Camp Crame experienced fever and chills, which is why he had himself and his staff tested.

“I experienced fever, chills and body sweats Sunday evening but come Monday January 3, only lower back pain remains,” said Carlos.

Carlos said as of Tuesday morning, he no longer has cough and his body temperature is 37.1 degrees celsius. The police chief said his lungs were clear. However, he is still experiencing lower back pains.

Carlos is the latest government official to test positive amid a new rise of COVID-19 cases. The Department of Health (DOH) said the county is once again at high risk of COVID-19.

Metro Manila was earlier placed on Alert Level 3. Bulacan, Cavite and Rizal will also be under Alert Level 3 starting Wednesday, January 5. – Rappler.com