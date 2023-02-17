LOOK: Police release photo of suspects in missing sabungeros case

REVEALED. Photos of the suspects tagged in the disappearance of sabungeros.

The government also offers a P6-million reward to those who can give information about the suspects' whereabouts

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP CIDG) on Friday, February 17, released the photo of six suspects over the disappearance of sabungeros or cockfighting aficionados in Manila.

Based on the CIDG’s poster, the suspects were identified as:

Julie Patidongan, also known as Dondon – 45 years old;

Mark Carlo Zabala – 29 years old

Roberto Matillano Jr. – 54 years old

Johnry Consolacion – 33 years old

Virgilio Bayog – 44 years old

Gleer Codilla, also known as Gler Cudilla

Photo from PNP CIDG

According to the CIDG, the release of the poster was based on Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla announcement that P6-million reward will be given to those who can give information about the suspects’ whereabouts. The warrant of arrest for alleged kidnapping and serious illegal detention against the six had also been issued.

CIDG Director Brigadier General Romeo Caramat Jr. said the posters will be distributed nationwide, adding that they might speed up the resolution of the case.

“Kami ay umaasa na sa pamamagitan ng mga posters na ito at sa impormasyon na magmumula sa ating mga kababayan ay mapapabilis natin na matutunton ang kanilang pinagtataguan at agarang pagkahuli ng mga akusado (We are hoping that through these posters and from the information that will be provided by our fellow countrymen, the suspects’ whereabouts will be immediately determined and they will be arrested),” Caramat said.

The missing sabungeros belong to the Manila Arena case – which is considered the first case to be investigated by the CIDG and other authorities. Among the missing cockfighting aficionados is John Claude Inonog, who has not been seen since January 2022. He was last spotted in the Manila Arena.

In December last year, the DOJ had indicted the six suspects after they found probable cause. – Rappler.com