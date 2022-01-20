‘Tale of two thieves’: 80-year-old who ‘stole’ mangoes to walk free, for now

Netizens point out how Narding Floro was detained while VIPs, such as Imelda Marcos, evade detention even when already convicted

MANILA, Philippines – Narding Floro, an 80-year-old man arrested for allegedly stealing 10 kilos of mangoes in Pangasinan, is walking free at least for now.

Policemen themselves raised P6,000 ($116) in bail money for Floro, who made headlines, went viral, and drew sympathy online. Netizens pointed out how Floro was detained while VIPs, such as Imelda Marcos, manage to evade detention even when already convicted.

Without naming any politician, Senator Panfilo Lacson called it “a tale of two thieves.” Floro’s arrest came, Lacson pointed out, as “government official X keeps stealing millions in public funds” and “is free traveling with police escorts.”

A TALE OF TWO THIEVES: Police arrested 80 year old Lolo Narding Floro for stealing 10 kilos of mangoes from a tree which he said he planted in what used to be his backyard. Government official X keeps stealing millions in public funds. He is free traveling with police escorts. — PING LACSON (@iampinglacson) January 19, 2022

Floro was under the custody of the Asingan police for almost a week.

In a phone interview with Rappler, Asingan police chief Police Major Napoleon Eleccion said their local police office raised a total of P10,000 ($194) for Floro. The remaining cash and other donations would be given to Floro to support his basic needs, according to the local police chief.

What happened

Floro was arrested on January 13 for allegedly stealing 10 kilos of mangoes from someone else’s land. Floro however claimed – and the police agreed – that he was just picking mangoes.

According to Floro, he volunteered to pay for the mangoes. Still, the complainant said the old man should pay the P6,000 bail instead.

“Ang gusto ko sana makipagsundo. Maliit lang naman kasi na bagay. Noong ibibigay ko ‘yung bayad ayaw nilang tanggapin. Ang sabi nila bayaran ko nang anim na libo (I want to settle the case. It’s not even a big deal. When I volunteered to give the payment, they did not accept it. They said I should pay P6,000 instead),” Floro said.

Eleccion said the mangoes were from the tree planted by Floro’s family.

“So far ang nangyari kasi diyan, Sir, ‘yong manggang nag-viral, hindi naman talaga siya nagnakaw, namitas lang. Namitas nga po dahil no’ng bata pa siya, hanggang sa pagkatanda niya, tanim niya ‘yan. Siyempre gusto niya ring matikman ‘yong bunga niya, ibibigay rin sa mga kamag-anak niya,” the local police chief told Rappler.

(So far, what really happened was, the mangoes that went viral were not stolen, they were picked. Floro picked those because since he was young, until he aged, he planted the mango tree. Of course he wants to pick the fruits and probably give some to his relatives.)

No counter-affidavit

According to Eleccion, when the complaint was filed against Floro, the old man failed to give a counter-affidavit so the warrant was automatically issued.

“Si Tatay hindi naman niya alam ‘yong proseso, na magbigay ng counter o ano, lumabas po ‘yong warrant of arrest niya (He did not know the process that a counter-affidavit is needed that’s why the warrant of arrest was issued),” Eleccion said.

The local police chief said they would also encourage the complainant to just settle the case.

“So far, since minor lang naman ‘yan, puwede nating kausapin ‘yong complainant diyan for settlement (So far since it’s just a minor case, we can talk to the complainant for settlement),” Eleccion said. – Rappler.com