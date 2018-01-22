1
#DuterteLive: Tienda para ng mga Bayani
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte graces the establishment of TienDA Para sa mga Bayani at the Camp General Manuel T. Yan, Sr. in Mawab, Compostela Valley province on January 22, 2018. - Rappler.com
Watch President Rodrigo Duterte live on Rappler
