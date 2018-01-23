Watch the interview with Licuanan live on Rappler

Published 2:40 PM, January 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to former Commission on Higher Education (CHED) chair Patricia Licuanan on Tuesday, January 23.

Licuanan repeatedly found herself in the headlines in the weeks leading to her resignation.

Among the issues thrown at her are the delayed allowances of government scholars and her allegedly excessive foreign trips in 2017.

Licuanan claims certain people are bent on kicking her out of CHED.

In this edition of Rapper Talk, she reveals what really led to her decision to resign. – Rappler.com