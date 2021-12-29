Lights back in some parts of Bais City

Joint teams from the Bais City government and Negros Oriental Electric Cooperative (NORECO I) repair damaged electric poles and wires.

Parts of Bais City, including Bais City Hall and the Bais Evacuation Center, are expected to have electricity by the evening of December 29

NEGROS ORIENTAL, Philippines – After almost two weeks in the dark following Typhoon Odette’s December 16 onslaught, Bais City residents received some good news as the Negros Oriental Electric Cooperative (NORECO I) announced the restoration of power in some parts of the city on Wednesday, December 29.

This means parts of the city, including Bais City Hall and the Bais Evacuation Center, will have electricity by Wednesday night.

Other substations have also been partially energized in badly hit northern Negros Oriental, including Mabinay, Guihulngan City, and Vallehermoso.

Bindoy substation is ready to be energized once power from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) comes in, NORECO I said in an update.

Bais City’s local government declared a state of calamity on December 17 given the “massive destruction” to lives and property due to Odette.

As of December 22, the city recorded 15 fatalities and 17 missing persons, and 1,413 displaced individuals.

However, rainy weather in the region on Wednesday caused a landslide at Kilometer 64, Bais-Kabankalan Road, which connects Manjuyod, Negros Oriental to Kabankalan, Negros Occidental. This was cleared within the day.

Earlier today, presidential aspirant and former senator Bongbong Marcos Jr and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio visited Dumaguete City and turned over donations of rice and water purification filters from their campaign, as well as cash donations from Davao City businessmen and the province of Davao Occidental.

Marcos Jr and Duterte-Carpio were received by local officials, including Governor Roel Degamo. The tandem received a briefing at the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office on the province’s situation post-Odette.

President Rodrigo Duterte was also scheduled to visit Typhoon Odette victims in Bais City and Manjuyod on Wednesday, December 29. – Rappler.com