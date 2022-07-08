President Marcos tests positive for COVID-19

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr convenes his Cabinet for the first time on July 5 to tackle the economy and the return to face-to-face classes. Photo from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's Facebook

(1st UPDATE) 'He has a slight fever but he is otherwise okay,' says Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a media briefing on Friday, July 8.

The President tested positive via an antigen test, said Angeles.

“The President has tested positive in an antigen test for COVID-19. He has a slight fever but he is otherwise okay,” said Angeles.

According to health department protocols, he is not required to take a confirmatory RT-PCR test but will instead need to isolate for seven days.

After seven days, should he be symptom-free, he can resume face-to-face activities, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

This is the second time Marcos has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos, the President’s eldest son, tested negative via antigen test. The rest of the First Family – First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and their two sons – are out of town and have not been exposed to the President, said Angeles.

Since Marcos tested positive, Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez attended morning briefings “on matters of security” instead. The President will also be skipping a US Embassy event to celebrate US independence but will virtually attend and address a leagues of governors and mayors meeting.

The entire week, Marcos has been attending meetings, briefings, and oath-takings of his appointees. Officials who’ve been working closely with the President – including Rodriguez and Angeles – tested negative for COVID-19 but will be monitoring any symptoms should they arise.

“The President encourages the public to get their vaccine series and boosters,” said Angeles. – Rappler.com