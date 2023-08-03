Opening of public school classes set for August 29

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CLASSES. Students attend and participate in the afternoon class at the Piñahan Elementary School in Quezon City as they return back to school after the holiday break, on January 4, 2023.

Private schools may start no later than the last day of August, says the Department of Education

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) announced that the opening of classes for public schools nationwide for school year 2023-2024 will be on August 29, according to a statement released on Thursday, August 3.

For private schools, the DepEd said they “may choose to open classes on any date starting from the first Monday of June but not later than the last day of August.”

The school year will begin following weeks of heavy rain and other adverse weather conditions in many parts of the country.

DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa clarified earlier in the week that students will not have to attend online classes if in-person classes are suspended due to inclement weather.

“Part of DepEd Order 37 is the suspension of in-person and online classes,” Poa explained to reporters.

Regarding the calls to revert classes to the old school calendar, Poa said the department would take it under consideration. They were seeking the assistance of a third party to assess whether they should revert to the old calendar.

However, implementing this change for the current school year is not possible as it would require reducing the number of school days for this academic calendar to make it happen next year. – Rappler.com