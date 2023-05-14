PumaPodcast addresses backlash over Sass Sasot podcast guesting

'We reassure you that we remain committed to truth and democracy in all the work we produce, even if it means having conversations that are uncomfortable and difficult,' says the podcast production company

MANILA, Philippines – Podcast production company PumaPodcast addressed the backlash against them following the guesting of pro-Duterte influencer Sass Sasot on one of its shows.

PumaPodcast on Saturday, May 13, said it acknowledged the “lack of proper context” in one of its Twitter posts concerning Sasot. In the now-deleted post promoting the show Catch Me If You Can, the company referred to Sasot as a “knowledge influencer.”

“We reassure you that we remain committed to truth and democracy in all the work we produce, even if it means having conversations that are uncomfortable and difficult. We know that we are living in increasingly divided times,” PumaPodcast said in the statement posted on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

In a two-part episode of Catch Me If You Can, disinformation researcher Jonathan Ong and journalist Kat Ventura talked to Sasot in their podcast that aims to have “conversations with people across the political aisle.” PumaPodcast said the show also attempts to discuss social issues for deeper understanding.

The episode with Sasot focused on Ong’s study “Parallel Public Spheres,” which showed the division among Filipinos, who seem to live in separate “political universes.”

The episode’s description also pertained to Sasot as among the “mega-influencers” who supported Duterte, adding that many academic papers have been written critiquing Sasot for spreading disinformation.

“Is it still possible to rebuild our public spheres – where people can have real conversations, maybe even disagreements, but at the end of the day still treat each other as fellow citizens? We know this goes beyond our disagreements with certain influencers,” the statement on Saturday read.

“This is a question that friends and families grapple with every day. There are no easy answers, but this is our attempt to contribute to solutions and more meaningful interactions around issues that affect us all,” it added.

PumaPodcast also vowed that the hosts will hold their guests accountable in their interviews.

Backlash

Following Sasot’s guesting, some social media users criticized PumaPodcast and expressed their opinion about the influencer’s appearance in the podcast.

One Twitter user said people shoot themselves in the foot when legitimate platforms are shared with individuals “who brought us to this political climate.” The same user added that personalities like Sasot should be “de-platformed, ostracized from public forms, and her existence be erased from public memory.”

Time and again, we're shooting ourselves in the foot when we share legitimate platforms with people who brought us to this political climate.



People like her should be deplatformed, ostracized from public forms and her existence be erased from public memory. https://t.co/4UUACW8aZW pic.twitter.com/24WETbthG2 — Niki 🥥 (@njytolentino) May 13, 2023 A Twitter user also claimed Sasot “helped destroy those very same public spheres” PumaPodcast wished to rebuild.

Also, do you realize that she helped destroy those very same public spheres you wish to rebuild? Might as well invite Duterte to counsel the families of the victims he had killed. It's just as obscene, no? — jayjayferro (@jayjayferro) May 13, 2023

Meanwhile, lawyer Ryan Balisacan said in his tweet that by providing a platform to people like Sasot “without them acknowledging first…all the lies they peddled in the past,” they are being given a “second wind.”

"Not to justify what they do…"



Are we sure about this? By giving them a platform without them acknowledging first for all the lies they peddled in the past, you are giving them second wind.



Mocha has faded into irrelevance now. Will you invite her and revive her "career" too? https://t.co/R53igJcV2u — ryan balisacan (@ryanbalisacan) May 13, 2023

Sasot was a vocal supporter of former president Rodrigo Duterte and is known for amplifying criticisms against other politicians. For example, when former foreign secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. called former vice president Leni Robredo “boba,” Sasot and another pro-Duterte influencer Mocha Uson amplified the said narrative.

In 2017, Sasot threatened the University of the Philippines Cebu-based Union of Progressive Students with a libel suit if the party failed to provide proof that she spread disinformation. A year later, blogger Jover Laurio of Pinoy Ako Blog filed a civil complaint against Sasot and another pro-Duterte influencer RJ Nieto of ThinkingPinoy for alleged violation of the Data Privacy Act. – Rappler.com