100 Negros Oriental pupils fall sick after drinking fresh milk

SICK KIDS. Parents of pupils who fell ill after drinking fresh milk at Department of Education feeding programs wait outside the Bayawan City District Hospital.

The Sta. Catalina police says the fresh milk that downed around 100 pupils has no label nor any information regarding its supplier

NEGROS ORIENTAL, Philippines — At least 100 pupils in Sta. Catalina town in Negros Oriental experienced food poisoning late Thursday, May 19, after consuming fresh milk from the feeding program of the local Department of Education (DepEd).

Based on the initial police investigation, District 2 supervisor Emily Colasisang reported that they received the fresh milk from the division office of Negros Oriental Thursday morning.

Pupils from several schools in Barangays Nagbinlod and Alangilan were included on that day’s feeding.

Students who consumed the milk started vomiting Thursday night, prompting parents and teachers to rush them to Bayawan City District Hospital for medical attention.

A police investigator takes statements from parents of pupils who took ill and were rushed to the Bayawan City District Hospital after drinking fresh milk at Department of Education feeding stations. (Sta Catalina PNP)

According to the Sta. Catalina police, the fresh milk had no label nor any information regarding its supplier.

Major Enrique Asonio, Sta. Catalina police chief, told local media initial investigation indicated 100 pupils affected, but that all have recovered.

He said they have yet to receive formal complaints from the parents regarding the incident.

The Provincial Health Office is also investigating the case, while DepEd has yet to issue a statement on the incident. – Rappler.com