Quincentennial marker unveiled in Zamboanga City village

MARKER. National Historical Commission, Department of Tourism, and city government officials unveil a historical marker in Cawit, Zamboanga City, as part of the 2021 Quincentennial Commemorations.

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), the Zamboanga City government, and the Department of Tourism unveiled a historical marker at a coastal village in Zamboanga on Monday, December 27.

The marker is the first of three in Zamboanga City that is part of the 2021 Quincentennial Commemorations in the Philippines, a series of observances organized to mark the 500th anniversary of different events in the country, including the Philippines’ role in the Magellan-Elcano circumnavigation and Lapulapu’s victory in the Battle of Mactan.

The marker was unveiled in the village of Cawit or Cauit, where the 1519 Ferdinand Magellan-Juan Sebastian Elcano expedition stopped over and traded with villagers, based on the accounts of historian Antonio Pigafetta.

The unveiling was witnessed by Tourism Undersecretary Myra Paz Abubakar, Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco, and NHCP executive director Carmanda Arevalo.

Two other markers are set to be unveiled at Subanin, a Subanen territory, and Manalipa Island, which was once known as the Monoripa. – Rappler.com

Frencie Carreon is a Mindanao-based journalist and a recipient of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.