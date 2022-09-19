Rappler Recap: Marcos’ working visit to New York, a primer

LIVE

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flies to New York for a six-day visit that includes participation in the UN General Assembly

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visits New York from September 18 to 23, during which he is set to speak before the United Nations during its general assembly.

This is Marcos’ first trip to the US as president and his first engagement with the United Nations as the country’s chief executive. What awaits the second president Marcos as he address the international community for the first time?

Rappler reporters Bea Cupin (who covers the ruling coalition and Malacañang) and Sofia Tomacruz (who covers foreign affairs) brief you on what you need to know about Marcos’ six-day visit to the city that never sleeps. – Rappler.com