Rappler Talk: Czar Matthew Gerard Dayday on topping the 2022 Bar Exams

MANILA, Philippines – After months of waiting by 2022 Bar takers, the Supreme Court released on Friday, April 14, the list of successful examinees.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, the 2022 Bar chair, announced that 3,992 out of 9,183 examinees passed the examinations, making for a passing rate of 43.47%.

Czar Matthew Gerard Dayday of the University of the Philippines topped the 2022 Bar Exams with a rating of 88.8083%. UP also garnered the most spots in the topnotcher’s list of 30.

Rappler reporter Jairo Bolledo speaks with Dayday to learn more about what motivated him to pursue law, how he prepared for the exams, and what the future holds after being No. 1.

