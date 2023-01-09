Rappler Talk: New UP president Angelo Jimenez on making a ‘global university’

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) will enter a new chapter as its Board of Regent (BOR) appointed former regent and lawyer Angelo Jimenez as the new president of the country’s premier state university.

Jimenez was chosen by the university’s 11-member BOR over five other candidates. He is set to replace Danilo Concepcion, whose six-year term ends in February 2023.

He won the vote of the BOR over progressive UP Diliman chancellor Fidel Nemenzo, who was endorsed by various student groups.

Jimenez envisions UP to become a “global university.” In his vision paper, he said that UP must lead as a research university by focusing on graduate and post-graduate programs and academic linkages. He also wants UP to be a public service university by providing extension service to the government and industry.

Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol sits down with Jimenez to discuss his plans on making UP a global university and the campus issues that were highlighted by the pandemic.

