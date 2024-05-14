Rappler Talk: Piercing the veil of Marcos’ human rights ‘super body’

In this episode, justice reporter Jairo Bolledo sits down with Human Rights Watch senior researcher Carlos Conde to look into the newly created human rights body

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently signed Administrative Order (AO) No. 22, which ordered the creation of Special Committee on Human Rights Coordination tasked to “enhance the mechanisms for the promotion and protection of human rights in the Philippines.”

“It is imperative to sustain and enhance the accomplishments under the UNJP, which is set to expire on July 31 2024, through institutionalization of a robust multi-stakeholder process for the promotion and protection of human rights in the Philippines,” Marcos said in AO 22.

But for human rights groups and civil society organizations, the AO is “toothless” and redundant, in view of existing bodies like the Commission on Human Rights.

In this episode of Rappler Talk, justice reporter Jairo Bolledo sits down with Human Rights Watch senior researcher Carlos Conde to look into the newly created human rights body.

