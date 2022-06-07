Rappler Talk: Christian Monsod on Duterte’s impact on Philippine democracy

LIVE

How did six years of Rodrigo Duterte undermine democratic institutions and the systems of checks and balance? Constitution framer Christian Monsod explains.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s term, set to end on June 30, is one distinguished by constant verbal support for extrajudicial killings, attacks and threats against dissenting voices, and the weakening of checks and balance systems vital to a democracy.

In this episode of Rappler Talk, senior reporter Pia Ranada speaks with 1987 Constitution framer and lawyer Christian Monsod about the outgoing president’s impact on democracy and rule of law.

Catch it at 5 pm on Tuesday, June 7, on this page or Rappler’s YouTube. – Rappler.com