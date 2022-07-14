Rappler Talk: Joey Concepcion on Marcos’ Private Sector Advisory Council

LIVE

The Go Negosyo founder is the council's lead for jobs and MSMEs. Rappler asks him about the council's initial goals and priorities.

To help President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rev up the economy, a new council of businessmen and corporate executives has been formed, called the Private Sector Advisory Council.

Led by Aboitiz Group chief executive officer Sabin Aboitiz, the group is supposed to “regularly report to the President to provide feedback on what is happening on the ground and will make recommendations on modern policy development.”

Members of the council have already met with the President to discuss ways to help the agricultural sector. The council is one indication of how Marcos wants to bring in the private sector in crafting economic policies – policies that cover everything from stemming inflation, creating more and better jobs, building infrastructure, improving the country’s internet backbone, and more.

Go Negosyo founder and former presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion is the council’s lead in jobs and medium, small, and micro enterprises. He speaks to Rappler senior reporter Pia Ranada about the council’s origins, its priorities, and the recommendations they’ve made to the President.

