Rappler Recap: Authorities hunt down YouTube pedophile

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP ACG) said on Thursday, July 21, that YouTuber “Usapang Diskarte,” who encourages child sex abuse, continues to evade authorities.

Around July, social media users flagged Usapang Diskarte’s channel because of his videos, which supposedly taught how to seduce minors and objectify women. In one of his videos, “Paano Maka-iy*t ng Bata (How to Have Sex with a Child),” the content creator provided advices to aspiring predators on how to groom a child.

The issue caught Senator Risa Hontiveros’ attention, who urged the passage of anti-online sexual abuse and exploitation of children bill.

Watch Rappler reporter Jairo Bolledo and writer-researcher Michelle Abad give a rundown on the content creator’s issue here. – Rappler.com