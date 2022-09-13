Rappler Recap: BuCor releases over 300 inmates from Bilibid, other prisons

In its bid to decongest jails, the DOJ aims to release PDLs who are qualified for Good Conduct Time Allowance and other conditions

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), under the Department of Justice (DOJ), released 371 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) from the New Bilibid Prison, Correctional Institute for Women, and BuCor’s operating prisons and penal farms on Tuesday, September 13.

DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla, Public Attorney’s Office chief Persida Acosta, and BuCor director general Undersecretary Gerald Bantag are present in the ceremony.

In its bid to decongest jails, the DOJ aims to release PDLs who are qualified for Good Conduct Time Allowance and other conditions. According to the DOJ, another set of over 300 PDLs is set to be released through executive clemency.

– Rappler.com