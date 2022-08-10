Rappler Recap: A closer look at DepEd’s P2.4-billion laptop mess

Watch Rappler reporter Bonz Magsambol as he gives a recap of the joint media briefing of the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education

MANILA, Philippines – Preparations for school opening and the state auditors report on the Department of Education’s (DepEd) “pricey and outdated” laptops were among the issues discussed during the joint press briefing of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) on Wednesday, August 10.

The press briefing was led by the spokespersons from both offices: Reynold Munsayac for OVP and Michael Poa for DepEd.

During the press briefing, Poa recognized the classroom shortage in Metro Manila and Calabrzon schools. As a quick solution, since school opening is on August 22, Poa said these regions could implement class shifting and blended learning for the mean time.

On the laptop mess, Poa said the DepEd was still waiting for the report from the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management on who procured the laptops on the agency’s behalf.

