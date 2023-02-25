Rappler Recap: Commemorating the EDSA revolution under President Marcos

Rappler reporter Jairo Bolledo gives a recap of the events commemorating the 37th anniversary of the peaceful uprising

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines on Saturday, February 25, commemorated the 37th year of the EDSA People Power Revolution that toppled the late tyrant Ferdinand E. Marcos.

On Saturday, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines led the government’s commemoration of the peaceful uprising.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of the late dictator, issued a statement, offering a “hand of reconciliation to those with different political persuasions.” The President also sent a wreath of flowers to the People Power Monument along EDSA.

Various groups also held events and rallies to remember the revolt that brought back Philippine democracy.

– Rappler.com