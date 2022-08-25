[Rappler Recap] DepEd’s overpriced laptops: Who approved what

Watch Rappler's education reporter Bonz Magsambol as he recaps the five-hour long hearing of the Senate blue ribbon committee

MANILA, Philippines – Senators on Thursday, August 25, grilled former officials of the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) over the alleged overpriced laptops worth P2.4 billion.

Senate blue ribbon committee chairman Francis Tolentino said he had the documents to show that former DepEd undersecretary Alain Pascua and Information Communications Technology Director Abram Abanil approved the procurement.

Play Video

The DepEd bought almost 39,600 laptops with Intel Celeron processors – among the cheapest in the market, the ones used in budget computers – for P58,300 each. The DepEd’s Intel Celeron laptops ended up more expensive than the MacBook Air with the advanced M1 chip, whose price starts at P57,990.

Prices of Intel Celeron laptops range only from P15,000 to P20,000.

Watch Rappler’s education reporter Bonz Magsambol as he recaps the five-hour long hearing of the Senate blue ribbon committee. – Rappler.com