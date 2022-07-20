Rappler Recap: DOH’s first face-to-face media briefing in 2 years

From dengue to boosters to Omicron subvariant BA.5, here are the highlights of the Department of Health's first face-to-face media briefing in over two years

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday, July 20, held its first face-to-face media briefing in over two years.

Forgoing the weekly, virtual media forum that has been customary since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health department discussed pressing concerns while facing members of the media in person and online.

DOH officer-in-charge health undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire led the briefing and the discussion of topics related to the rise of local dengue cases, efforts on increasing the booster vaccination rate, the status of cases of Omicron subvariant BA.5 in the country, and concerns on the structure of the Philippines’ pandemic task force – the IATF-EID.

Watch Rappler reporter Bonz Magsambol’s recap of the briefing here. – Rappler.com