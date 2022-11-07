Rappler Recap: DOJ, DILG give updates on Percy Lapid case

Authorities file complaints against suspended BuCor chief Gerald Bantag, BuCor's Directorate for Security and Operations Superintendent Ricardo Zulueta, and at least 10 prisoners

MANILA, Philippines – Over a month after the death of hard-hitting broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa, complaints were filed against the alleged masterminds behind his death.

On Monday, November 7, the Department of Justice and Department of the Interior and Local Government filed separate complaints against suspended Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag, BuCor’s Directorate for Security and Operations Superintendent Ricardo Zulueta, and at least 10 various persons deprived of liberty.

The complaints were in relation to the killing of Lapid and Jun Villamor, the alleged middleman in the Lapid case.

