Rappler Recap: Fidel Ramos’ state funeral and burial ceremony

MANILA, Philippines – Former president Fidel V. Ramos, the 12th president of the Philippines, was laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Tuesday, August 9.

As a former chief executive and commander in chief, Ramos was accorded full military honors. He was laid to rest in the gravesite between former presidents Diosdado Macapagal and Elpidio Quirino.

Ramos’ wife, former first lady Amelita Ramos, led their family in bidding their last farewell to the former president.

Click the video above to watch the recap of Rappler reporter Jairo Bolledo. – Rappler.com