Rappler Recap: Catapang bares plans for Bureau of Corrections

Catapang says among their plans is the relocation of persons deprived of liberty from the New Bilibid Prison to penal facilities in regions

MANILA, Philippines – Newly appointed Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Catapang on Wednesday, April 12, bared his plans for the bureau he has been heading in the last six months.

Catapang says the government eyes to relocate persons deprived of liberty (PDL) from the New Bilibid Prison to penal facilities in the regions. The BuCor chief said they plan to completely close down Bilibid by 2028 once the PDLs were already transferred to other facilities.

The corrections chief also relieved the superintendent and 700 guards of Bilibid’s maximum security compound due to some alleged violations committed by the prison guards.

