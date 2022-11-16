Rappler Recap: Humanitarian crisis inside prisons and how to fix them

Prisons expert Raymund Narag, a former PDL himself, explains that problems in our jails are caused by lack of resources, the PDLs' economic condition, and existing prison culture

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism on Tuesday, November 15, held a forum, which highlighted the poor state of the country’s prison system.

Resource persons invited by the organization also provided concrete steps to rehabilitate our prison system, as well as help persons deprived of liberty (PDL) improve their lives before and after detention. Among the speakers was prisons expert and Southern Illinois University Carbondale criminology professor Raymund Narag.

Narag, a former PDL himself, explained that problems in our jails are caused by lack of resources, the PDLs’ economic condition, and the existing prison culture.

Meanwhile, social worker Wendell Manaloto of Humanitarian Legal Assistance Foundation Inc. reiterated that the reintegration of PDLs does not start after they are freed. Manaloto said PDLs should be prepared to rejoin society even before they leave prisons.

Click the video above to watch the recap of Rappler reporter Jairo Bolledo. – Rappler.com