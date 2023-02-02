Rappler Recap: New findings on the Kian delos Santos case

Forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun reveals that the Philippine National Police and the Public Attorneys Office did not properly examine the slain teen's remains

MANILA, Philippines – Forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun, on Thursday, February 2, shared new findings on the case of Kian delos Santos – almost six years since the 17-year-old boy was killed by cops.

Fortun revealed that the Philippine National Police and the Public Attorneys Office did not properly examine Delos Santos’ remains. The forensic expert also said she recovered a bullet around the teen’s neck area when she reexamined the remains.

Last year, the boy’s remains were exhumed and underwent examination through the initiative of Project ARISE and Program Paghilom led by activist-priest Father Flavie Villanueva. The findings were also shared during a press conference on Thursday organized by Villanueva’s group.

Click the video above to watch the recap of Rappler reporter Jairo Bolledo. – Rappler.com