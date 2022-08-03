Rappler Recap: Police General Azurin discloses plans for PNP

Azurin's plans include internal cleansing, review of PNP Academy's curriculum, and involving religious leaders in 'reforming' the PNP

MANILA, Philippines – Newly appointed Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. officially assumed command of the 227,000-strong PNP on Wednesday, August 3. Azurin is the 28th top cop since creation of the PNP in 1991.

On his first day, Azurin disclosed his plans for the national police. It includes internal cleansing among the police ranks, review of PNP Academy’s curriculum, and involving religious leaders in “reforming” the PNP.

Watch Rappler police reporter Jairo Bolledo’s recap of Azurin’s plans for the PNP by clicking the video above. – Rappler.com