Rappler Recap: Learning reforms, teachers’ welfare in Duterte’s education report

Watch Rappler's Bonz Magsambol as he gives a recap of Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte's Basic Education Report

MANILA, Philippines – In her Basic Education Report (BER) 2023, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte vowed to make K to 12 graduates employable, as she promised a curriculum that is able to produce “competent, job-ready, active, and responsible citizens.”

On Monday, January 30, Duterte said the current curriculum is “congested, that some prerequisites of identified essential learning competencies are missing or misplaced, and that a significant number of learning competencies cater to high cognitive demands.”

Duterte also laid out her plans for teachers, who are at the frontline in addressing the learning crisis in the Philippines.

