Rappler Recap: Have Martin Romualdez and Gloria Arroyo buried the hatchet?

MANILA, Philippines – Press statements in the past week have strongly indicated that House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo were not in good terms.
Romualdez said there was a need to block destabilization efforts in the House, just days after Arroyo insisted she was not trying to instigate a coup against his longtime mentee.
But on Monday, May 22, Romualdez wanted to send a message to spectators of the congressional drama: that he has made peace with his reliable political ally.
We provide a rundown of the spectacle in the House of Representatives in this Rappler Recap.
Romualdez’s gesture of peace included a mano po gesture, holding Arroyo’s hand, and exchanging pleasantries with her.
