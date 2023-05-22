Rappler Recap: Have Martin Romualdez and Gloria Arroyo buried the hatchet?

Speaker Martin Romualdez sends a message to spectators of the congressional drama – that he has made peace with his longtime mentor which his House majority just demoted last week. Watch our recap.

MANILA, Philippines – Press statements in the past week have strongly indicated that House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo were not in good terms.

Romualdez said there was a need to block destabilization efforts in the House, just days after Arroyo insisted she was not trying to instigate a coup against his longtime mentee.

But on Monday, May 22, Romualdez wanted to send a message to spectators of the congressional drama: that he has made peace with his reliable political ally.

Romualdez’s gesture of peace included a mano po gesture, holding Arroyo’s hand, and exchanging pleasantries with her.

