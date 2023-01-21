Rappler Recap: What Gigi Reyes’ release through writ of habeas corpus means

LIVE

Watch Rappler reporter Jairo Bolledo as he discusses Reyes' writ of habeas corpus, and what legal experts think about the High Court's ruling

MANILA, Philippines – Lawyer Jessica Lucila “Gigi” Reyes, former chief of staff of presidential legal counsel Juan Ponce Enrile, walked free from jail on January 19 after the Supreme Court (SC) granted her the privilege of writ of habeas corpus. Reyes was implicated in the pork barrel scam and has been in jail since 2014.

In explaining why Reyes was granted the extraordinary writ, the SC said it was because her constitutional right to speedy trial was infringed upon, and her detention had “become oppressive thus infringing upon her right to liberty.”

Traditionally, this extraordinary writ is used to challenge the detention of a person, lobby for their release, and “to inquire into the cause of detention of a person.” Legal experts, including former SC spokesperson Ted Te said that because of the ruling, a new legal remedy for temporary release has become available.

