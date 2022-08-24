Rappler Recap: What government plans to do about the ICC probe

As part of the International Criminal Court's process in its probe into alleged drug war killings in the country, it has invited the Philippine government to issue a comment until September 8

MANILA, Philippines – Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla said the government will send a comment to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for its drug war probe out of respect and not necessarily because of “compliance.”

As part of the ICC’s due process in its probe into alleged drug war killings in the country, it invited the Philippine government to issue a comment until September 8. The comment will contain the Philippine government’s proof that the justice system really works in the country.

The announcement was made by Remulla during his appearance at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay on Wednesday, August 24.

