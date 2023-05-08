Rappler Recap: What happened to De Lima’s petition for bail?

Even if Muntinlupa City RTC Branch 204 acquits De Lima in the other charge on May 12, the former lawmaker would still need to wait for her petition for bail before she can attain temporary freedom

MANILA, Philippines – Detained former senator Leila de Lima on Monday, May 8, attended a hearing in one of her remaining drug-related cases at the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 256.

On Monday, the court was also expected to issue the resolution for De Lima’s petition for bail. But, the hearing was conducted to address the concerns over the formal offer of evidence filed by the prosecution.

This meant the court has yet to issue the resolution on the bail petition. In addition, even if Muntinlupa City RTC Branch 204 acquits De Lima in the other charge on Friday, May 12, the former lawmaker would still need to wait for her petition for bail before she can attain temporary freedom.

Click the video above to watch the recap of Rappler reporter Jairo Bolledo. – Rappler.com