Rappler Recap: What happens to Leila de Lima after court denies her bail?

MANILA, Philippines – Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 256 denied former senator Leila de Lima’s petition for bail, blocking her way to temporary freedom.

De Lima’s camp announced the denial of bail on Wednesday, June 7. The resolution was released almost a month after De Lima secured her second acquittal in another Muntinlupa court on May 12.

In total, the opposition leader has already been acquitted in two of her three drug cases. However, the bail petition was key to her temporary release because it was intended for De Lima’s only remaining drug charge.

The denial of bail petition also means De Lima will remain behind bars as the trial for her pending case continues.

