Rappler Recap: What’s next for the Philippines in ICC?

The ICC denies the Philippine government's petition to suspend the ongoing probe into the drug war killings. What are the next steps the Philippines could take?

MANILA, Philippines – In its latest move, the International Criminal Court (ICC) denied the Philippine government’s petition to suspend the ongoing probe into the drug war killings under former president Rodrigo Duterte.

In its decision, the ICC appeals chamber noted the “absence of persuasive reasons in support of ordering suspensive effect” given by the Philippine government in its appeal. The petition came after the ICC’s pre-trial chamber authorized the resumption of the probe in January this year.

Now that the petition has already been denied, what’s next for the Philippine government?

Click the video above to watch the recap of Rappler reporter Jairo Bolledo. – Rappler.com