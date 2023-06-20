Relatives of 7 men killed in Maguindanao del Sur raid decry brutality, seek justice

A resident of Datu Paglas is killed in an alleged encounter on Sunday, June 18, 2023 between combined elements of the Philippine police and the military in Brgy. Damawato, Datu Paglas, Maguindanao Del Sur which conducted an operation against illegal firearms. Gov’t handout

Police maintain that the raid was a legitimate operation, and that the men killed put up a fight

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – Relatives of seven men who died in a joint law enforcement operation at dawn on Sunday, June 18, are crying for justice, claiming their loved ones were handcuffed and then killed by arresting officers in Maguindanao del Sur. They also alleged their money and pieces of jewelry were stolen.

Emmalyn Mamalinta Husain, wife of slain Norjihad Madidis Husain, said they woke up inside their room when government troops barged into their house past midnight on Sunday.

“I told my husband, we will heed to them, we will surrender and never attempt to fight back,” she narrated.

“But upon searching our room, they got our money amounting to P300,000, including my jewelry – a watch and a bracelet,” she told local reporters who interviewed her before the Muslim burial ceremony in their compound in Sitio Malendeg, Barangay Madidis, Datu Paglas, Maguindanao del Sur.

Emmalyn said they were brought outside their room, and that her husband was handcuffed twice, with a plastic tie and a metal-handcuff, and was instructed to lie down.

“My husband was begging me, do not leave me, an officer said they will just interview him,” she recalled.

“It took an hour for me not to let go of my husband as they were trying to separate us. I was forcibly taken outside with my young son, they pulled my hair which made me let go of my son as I had clasped onto him,” she added.

Minutes later, a burst of gunfire was heard.

A devastated Emmalyn said they just learned later that all of those handcuffed were killed.

Mirinda Madidis Husain, mother of slain Nasser Yussef Madidis Husain and Norjihad Madidis Husain, lamented how his sons and nephews were allegedly made to suffer.

In her narrative, she said troops arrived past midnight in their village, banged on doors, and gunfires were heard all over the village.

Mirinda demanded to see a warrant of arrest but to no avail, she claimed. A gun was pointed at her and later she collapsed.

She said it was another son, Nasser Yusoph, who fought back to defend himself, the rest did not. He got wounded, submitted himself for arrest and was handcuffed, she said.

“All of them were handcuffed but sadly we learned later, all of them were killed” she said.

The victims, she added, were killed in different areas, one of them hit in the mosque, in houses, and near a detachment.

Killed were an imam, his two nephews and a friend of his son.

She said her son Nasser Yusoph was the commander of the 11th Brigade of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) National Guard under the command of Jorge Kasim.

She denied that her sons and nephews were members of a terror group affiliated with the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

Police regional director Brigadier General Allan Nobleza maintained that it was a legitimate operation, but the suspects fought back and fired shots at law enforcers.

Authorities said the raid, led by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, was based on a search warrant issued on June 16 by Judge Angelito Rasalan of the 12th Judicial Region, for violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, against Norjihad Madidis Husain alias Datdat Usop of the BIFF’s Karialan faction.

The operation, however, led to a fierce encounter. The police in the Bangsamoro region claimed that troops battled at least 15 heavily armed men in the area. – Rappler.com

Ferdinandh Cabrera is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.