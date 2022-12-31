Reporter’s Review: Marcos and Duterte as agriculture, education chiefs

What goals did they set out to accomplish when they took office? What issues are reporters looking forward to them resolving in 2023?

For the first time in a long time, the country’s president and vice president are both concurrent heads of government agencies – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is his own agriculture chief, while Vice President Sara Duterte leads the education department.

What goals did they set out to accomplish when they took office? What issues are reporters looking forward to them resolving in 2023?

Reporters Bea Cupin and Bonz Magsambol walk you through the first six months of the country’s number one and number two – the concurrent chiefs of two major government departments. – Rappler.com