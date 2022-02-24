Robredo, Moreno to PH gov’t: Keep eye on Ukraine

TAKING SHELTER. People take shelter in a subway station, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential candidates Vice President Leni Robredo and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno called on the Philippine government to keep its eye on Ukraine as Russia begins its invasion.

Vice President Leni Robredo said the government’s top priority should be the safety of Filipinos in Ukraine, which has over 300 Filipinos. (READ: LIVE UPDATES: Russia-Ukraine crisis)

“The government should lock on this because the conditions may shift. It may be okay now, but it may change in a few days,” Robredo said in Filipino in an interview in Cebu on Thursday, February 24.

As of press time, Russia continues its advance into Ukraine, breaching its northern, southern, and eastern borders, bombing military targets near Ukraine’s cities. At least 7 people have been reportedly killed.

Robredo said the government should have already laid out plans for the evacuation of Filipinos who would wish to flee the conflict.

“The first thing should be the safety of the Filipinos there,” Robredo said.

Both Moreno and Robredo said the government should prepare for how the conflict would affect the prices of goods in the Philippines, which has only recently begun to loosen its lockdowns as infections reached record lows.

“We need to study it while it’s early, how it will affect the lives of people, the ordinary people, the price of goods, and the essential goods,” Moreno said in an interview in Filipino on Thursday.

In a statement, presidential candidate Leody de Guzman slammed Russia for invading Ukraine, calling it an “imperialist” power. He said the Duterte government should not express support for any country, should remain “non-aligned”, and should call for “peace and brotherhood with nations around the world.”

Rappler sought the comment of other presidential candidates, but they have not replied as of posting. – Rappler.com