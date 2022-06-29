[WATCH] Robredo has no regrets about 2022 presidential run

FOR THE LAST TIME. Leni Robredo faces the media for the last time as incumbent vice president on June 29, 2022.

Vice President Leni Robredo says her volunteer-led presidential run was the 'happiest, most satisfying' campaign she has ever been part of

MANILA, Philippines – Outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo may have lost her bid for the presidency, but she does not feel defeated at all.

In her final press conference as vice president on Wednesday, June 29, Robredo said she considered it a victory that her presidential run inspired a massive volunteer movement that defied traditional campaigns in the Philippines.

Filipinos from all walks of life spent their own money and dedicated time to help boost Robredo’s promise of leading a clean and honest government that would prioritize the least and the lost.

Even if she lost the race to her rival, president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Robredo said her supporters were able to prove that the impossible can be possible as long as Filipinos work together. She plans to launch the Angat Buhay nongovernmental organization, dubbed to be the “biggest volunteer movement” the country has ever seen.

“Kahit hindi ako nanalo – at ito sinabi ko na several times – if I have to do it all over again knowing what the results will be, I will still do it. Kasi para sa akin, ‘yun ‘yung pinakamasaya, pinaka-satisfying na campaign that I’ve been through in the many years na nai-involve ako sa political exercise,” said Robredo.

(Even if I didn’t win – and I have already said this several times – if I have to do it all over again knowing what the results will be, I will still do it. Because for me, that was the happiest, most satisfying campaign that I’ve been through in the many years that I have been involved in political exercises.)

Her eyes by this point had started to tear up, but Robredo managed to hold back her tears.

“‘Yung 2022 kami, ‘yun talaga ‘yung pinakakakaiba, kasi nakita ko talaga ‘yung power of volunteerism, na sobrang gaan para sa amin ‘yung campaign. So sa akin, wala akong regrets at all. Gaya ng sabi ko, kung kailangan ko siyang gawin ulit, knowing na matatalo ako in the end, gagawin ko pa rin,” said Robredo.

(The 2022 campaign was the most unique of all, because I really saw the power of volunteerism that made the campaign so much easier to carry. So for me, I have no regrets at all. As I’ve said, if I have to do it all over again, knowing I would lose in the end, I would still do it.) – Rappler.com