Robredo supporters defy Davao city hall, hold caravan sans permit

CARAVAN. 'Ronda ng Pagasa' a motorcade organized by suppporters of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her vice presidential running mate, Kiko Pangilinan passes along A. Pichon Street in downtown Davao City on February 9, 2022.

BUKIDNON, Philippines – Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Senator Francis Pangilinan on Wednesday, February 9, defied the Davao city hall by staging a caravan without a permit.

Pablo Reyes Jr., head of the communications group of the Robredo People’s Council (RPC) in Davao, told Rappler they tried to secure a permit for their political activity, but city hall turned down their request.

“We sought it at the city’s business bureau. But it denied our request because there is a city ordinance that prohibited crowding due to the pandemic,” Reyes said.

Davao City has an ordinance that regulates gatherings in the city as part of the initiatives to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19. The 2021 city law prohibits gatherings such as motorcades, parades, and rallies in public places.

Rallies at the Davao Freedom Park on Roxas Avenue are allowed, provided that the event is limited to 25 people, and supervised by the Davao City Police Office and City Health Offices.

He said organizers had planned the caravan on Tuesday, the first day of the national campaign period, but moved it a day later because they wanted to get a permit first.

Police came when the Robredo-Pangilinan supporters assembled at the Freedom Park on Wednesday morning.

“We reasoned out and told them we won’t stay long,” said Reyes, adding that the police officers were lenient to them.

Even without a permit, the Robredo-Pangilinan supporters proceeded with their 172-vehicle caravan, including 50 motorcycles, that snaked through the city’s main thoroughfares up to a village outside the city proper.

On Tuesday, volunteers went to the public markets in Davao and distributed pink aprons, handouts about Robredo, ballers, caps, and hand sanitizers that were sourced out by them.

Reyes said they aim to win at least 30% to 40% of Davao City’s voting population.

The campaign workers said they were preparing for a much bigger mobilization of Robredo-Pangilinan supporters in the Davao region.

The tandem would go around the Davao region for two days and meet with lumad, religious, and public transportation, and marginalized groups for two days. – Rappler.com

